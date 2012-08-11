(Adds quotes)
LONDON Aug 11 Classy Roniel Iglesias Sotolongo
won Cuba's first boxing gold in eight years on Saturday when he
beat Ukraine's Denys Berinchyk in a battle which pitted the
great amateur boxing nation against the rising force of the
sport.
Sotolongo, one of the most clinical boxers at the Games who
beat world light-welterweight champion Everton dos Santos Lopes
of Brazil on his way to the final, caught the aggressive
Ukrainian with one left upper cut too many to win 22-15.
"Today is the day which is the most important in my whole
career. Without my family I could not achieve this victory. They
will be so proud, I dedicate this to them," Sotolongo told
reporters.
Sotolongo, one of four Cuban bronze medallists at the
Beijing Games, took a tight first round 5-4 after both men came
out aggressively, trading powerful right and left jabs, and the
Cuban's left upper-cut proved the difference.
It was the same story in the second round with the
23-year-old Cuban proving too quick for Berinchyk who has
sported one of the oddest haircuts at the Olympics, an
eye-catching mostly shaved style with a lengthy piece of hair
left on top.
The Ukrainian world championship silver medallist may have
produced one of the tournament's best rounds in the semi-finals,
scoring more points in the final three minutes than most have
managed in nine, but there was little chance of a repeat on
Saturday.
Sotolongo was just as relentless in the final round,
delivering a series of stinging right jabs before beating his
chest as the final bell rang and waving the Cuban flag in a
victory lap of honour once the result was confirmed.
"Silver is more precious for me than gold because it's been
such a long road to the final," Berinchyk told reporters. "My
opponent was very good but I gave everything I had in my
previous bout. I couldn't show my best today."
Sotolongo's teenage team mate, the thrilling Robeisy Ramirez
Carrazana, has a chance of a second Cuban gold on Sunday while
two of Berinchyk's colleagues, including Vasyl Lomachenko, can
still hand Ukraine a first success of the Games.
Losing semi-finalists Vincenzo Mangiacapre of Italy and
Munkh-Erdene Uranchimeg of Mongolia took bronze.
