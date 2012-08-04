(Refiles to fix slug, no changes to copy)
By Padraic Halpin
LONDON Aug 4 Brazil lost their main hope of
winning boxing gold at the London Games on Saturday when world
amateur light-welterweight champion Everton dos Santos Lopes was
eliminated in his opening bout by Beijing bronze medallist
Roniel Iglesias Sotolongo of Cuba.
Lopes became the first Brazilian to win a world championship
title last year but he was comprehensively outboxed and
outsmarted by the taller, quicker Cuban, who picked him off with
sharp one-two combinations to take the first round by a point
and the second by three.
Unable to get near Sotolongo, the 23-year-old Brazilian
admitted it was too late by the time he changed his approach in
the final round, winning it by one point after trying to land
more right than left hand shots.
"I knew he was a very good opponent. When I saw I was losing
I tried to change my technique to win but it wasn't enough at
the time. I should have done it before," Lopes told reporters.
"I wasn't expecting to fight him (so early in the
competition) because I know he's so strong but I did my best to
try. I know what we (Brazil) have to do is to try because we are
good and we know we are good."
With the 2016 Rio Games on the horizon, Brazil had high
hopes for Lopes in London, and will now hope the three men and
three women left in the competition will add to the country's
one and only Olympic boxing medal.
Sotolongo, who won Olympic bronze at the age of 19 in a
disappointing Games for Cuba four years ago, next faces Uktamjon
Rahmonov of Uzbekistan in Wednesday's quarter-final.
As both losing semi-finalists get a bronze in Olympic
boxing, Sotolongo would at least guarantee matching his Beijing
result with a win.