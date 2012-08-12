LONDON Aug 12 Egor Mekhontcev made sure Russia
would not leave the ring without a gold medal on Sunday when he
came from behind to beat Kazakhstan's Adilbek Niyazymbetov to
the light-heavyweight title by the tightest of margins.
Russia, whose sports minister accused hosts Britain of using
political clout to win medals at the London Games, won more
boxing medals than anyone else but faced the prospect of
returning home with three silvers and three bronzes.
Minister Vitaly Mutko singled out Russia's boxers, saying
three of their fighters had been "prevented" from getting to
finals but Mekhontcev was not to be denied when he won by the
closest margin seen yet in a deciding bout.
After the scores were level at 15-15 and countback could not
split the pair, Mekhontcev claimed the victory on the judges
individual preference, the only final to be called in the sudden
death manner.
Like compatriot Serik Sapiyev who won Kazakhstan's first
gold of the Games earlier on Sunday, Niyazymbetov hid behind his
right jab for the first round and was possibly fortunate to take
it by four points to three.
But former world heavyweight champion Mekhontcev hit back in
the second, clocking the world championship silver medallist
with a couple of big rights to level the scores.
The long wait for a result after the final round was
probably the most engrossing moment in a dull contest that was
far less exciting than when the great Muhammad Ali won gold in
the same division in 1960.
Losing semi-finalists Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine and
Yamaguchi Falcao Florentino of Brazil took bronze.
