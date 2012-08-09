Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON Aug 9 The head of world amateur boxing Wu Ching-kuo wants to double the number of women's weight categories to at least six for the next Olympics in Brazil in 2016.
Taiwanese Wu revealed his plans for the women's event, which is making its debut at the London Games, to the crowd shortly before the first of three women's Olympics finals on Thursday.
"The boxers are all heroes, they have a very important role in the history of AIBA (International Boxing Association)," Wu said at the Excel arena.
"The Rio Games in 2016, certainly with the London Olympic experience and performance, we will have more women boxers.
"This competition has three weight categories, the next Olympic Games we hope to double that at least." (Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Mark Meadows)
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.