LONDON Aug 5 Russia's Elena Savelyeva threw the most anticipated punch of the London Games on Sunday, the first ever by a woman at an Olympic Games.

World amateur championship bronze medallist Savelyeva and North Korea's Kim Hye-song were enthusiastically clapped into the ring as boxing became the last Olympic sport to allow both sexes to compete.

They will be joined by 34 other women, spread across three weight categories.