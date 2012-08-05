Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON Aug 5 Women boxers brought an end to the last all-male sport at the Olympics when they fought for the first time on Sunday, but for some the momentous occasion meant nothing in defeat.
While some wept after their fight as they recounted the long battle it took to get to an Olympic Games, American Quanitta Underwood, distraught and stoney-faced after her challenge ended after just eight minutes, was unmoved.
"History doesn't mean anything to me, the gold medal meant more," Underwood, close to tears, told reporters.
"I don't think just being part of history enough. I gave away half my life for this and it doesn't feel like the reward of being here is enough."
"I don't look at this journey and being an Olympian as great. I think bringing back home a medal would have been great. Probably later on I'll say 'hey, I did a good' but I'll always say I could have done more."
Underwood had a tougher journey than most to get to the London Games. Six months ago the 28-year-old pipefitter from Seattle revealed she and her sister had been abused by their father for years as children.
After losing her lightweight first round bout 21-13 to Natasha Jonas of Britain, the five-time U.S champion said her time in boxing had come to an end.
"I waited until 2012 for the Olympics. In 2008 I said 'hey, I can wait another four years' but it time for me to start a new journey in my life." (Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.