LONDON Aug 8 Ireland's Katie Taylor moved a
step away from becoming one of the first Olympic women's boxing
champions on Wednesday when she produced a clinical performance
to reach the lightweight final.
The four-time amateur world champion, at the forefront of
the campaign to get women's boxing into the Olympics, beat
Tajikistan's Mavzuna Chorieva 17-9 in front of another raucous
crowd packed with travelling Irish fans.
The victory followed Monday's demolition of highly-rated
Briton Natasha Jonas.
The lightning fast Taylor put on less of a show on Wednesday
but was still far too good for the Tajik and will face either
Russian world championship runner-up Sofya Ochigava or Adriana
Araujo of Brazil in Thursday's final.
Earlier, three-times world champion Ren Cancan from China
beat Marlen Esparza of the United States 10-8 in a virtually
punch-free contest in the women's flyweight semi-finals.
She will fight Nicola Adams for the first women's Olympic
boxing gold after the Briton, twice a runner up to Ren at the
worlds, beat India's Mary Kom in front of British Prime Minister
David Cameron, watching on in a 'Team GB' t-shirt.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Mark Meadows)