LONDON Aug 8 Feeling disrespected by her Kazakh
opponent, American boxer Claressa Shields unleashed a barrage of
blows to win an Olympic slug fest on Wednesday which only
fuelled the comparisons to the sport's film legend Rocky Balboa.
The 17-year-old fighter from Flint, Michigan, tagged as one
of the dangerous cities in America by the FBI, romped to a 29-15
success in her women's middleweight semi-final against Kazakh
Marina Volnova to set up a gold medal bout on Thursday
.
Having edged a flying opening round 7-5, the last American
boxer standing took umbrage at Volnova's reaction and rained
down furious rights and lefts at a bristling pace to wow the
crowd at the lively ExCel arena.
It was much more enjoyable that her original conservative
plan.
"The game plan was initially just to go to the right and jab
and box but she didn't respect me when I did that so I turned it
into a fun game and started banging with her and I got the best
of it," Shield told reporters.
"I was able to pick my shots, make her miss a lot and it was
fun. I was able to put my combinations together, land my hard
clean shots, punch straight, I was able to do a lot of things
people don't see women doing.
"I think I got the best of every round. I did pretty good
first round, she was trading in the first, I'm like 'I'm
supposed to be hitting her she ain't supposed to be hitting
me'."
Shields' rise from Flint, which had the second highest
murder rate in America last year, to an Olympic final draws
comparisons to the scripts of the Rocky films of the 1970s.
In the box office success which led to several sequels, the
lead character scraps his way out of poverty with an exciting
blow-for-blow style to fight for the heavyweight championship.
Shields is a fan.
"I'm a lot more sharper than what I was, I swing wide and I
fight like Rocky Balboa. I watched all the Rocky films, when he
fought the Russian that was my favourite," she added, before
later changing her mind.
Interestingly, her opponent in Thursday's final is Russia
second seed Nadezda Torlopova, who at 33 is almost double her
age.
"It's wonderful. I feel kind of shocked. I'm thinking in my
head 'is it really true, am I going to fight for gold tomorrow,'
and yeah, I'm not dreaming any more it is real and I believe I
can beat anybody so I have just got to grab it."
While the Rocky comparisons are inevitable, Shields prefers
links to former welterweight and middleweight world champion
Sugar Ray Robinson, one of the all time greats of the sport who
died before Shields was born.
With the pressure of being the last American fighter left at
the London Games, Shields turns to Robinson for peace.
"I like to call myself Baby Robinson, after Sugar Ray
Robinson, I feel like I fight like him.
"Robinson is someone I have been looking up to forever.
Whenever I am stressed out, I watch his tapes, I watched him
against Jake LaMotta last night."
With women's boxing making its Olympic bow in London,
Shields' exciting style has surely helped to cement the sport as
a staple of future Olympics and at 17 she could easily fight in
another three Games.
But money is on her mind.
"2016 sounds pretty good right now but I don't know yet. I
have a family to feed. I have a little brother, little sister,
mom, dad, my brother in prison and I want to try and look out
for them. I'm going to see how everything goes and get this gold
medal and go from there."
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston)