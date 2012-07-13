SHANGHAI, July 13 Age fabrication is widespread
in Chinese sports, according to boxing world champion Ren
Cancan, a hot contender for flyweight gold in the inaugural
women's tournament at the London Olympics.
Ren would know. She celebrates her birthday on a different
date to the one she has long used to register at international
tournaments.
Her actual birthdate, she told Reuters, is April 26, 1986,
making her 26 years old. Officially, however, she is 24 and was
born on Jan. 26, 1988.
The younger age is on her household registration papers and
recorded by the International Boxing Association (AIBA), the
global governing body of amateur boxing, which had her marked as
a 24-year-old for the world championships in Qinhuangdao in May.
"This is very common in China, especially in competition
from the municipal level to the provincial level," Ren told
Reuters in a phone interview.
"There are less people doing so once they reach the national
level."
In practice, the age discrepancy is unlikely to affect Ren's
participation at the July 28 - Aug. 12 tournament in London.
Whether 24 or 26, Ren would still fall within Olympic boxers'
permitted age range of 17 to 34.
But Ren's frank admission shines a light into the cut-throat
nature of domestic competition in China and the corner-cutting
by coaches and sports officials to put their athletes in the
frame for titles and medals.
China has been embarrassed by several high-profile scandals
involving age discrepancies in recent years.
In 2010, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stripped
China of the women's team gymnastics bronze at the 2000 Sydney
Olympics after the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG)
concluded one of their members, Dong Fangxiao, was younger than
the required age of 16 at the Games.
The Chinese Gymnastics Association was unapologetic and
slammed the decision.
IOC PROBE
The IOC also ordered a probe into the age of China's He
Kexin, the women's team and asymmetric bars gold medallist at
the Beijing Games, and several of her team mates. They were
cleared two months after the Games.
While cases rarely come to light at the Olympics, age
fabrication has been a more pervasive problem in China's
domestic sports, especially in junior competitions beneath the
provincial level.
Medals and titles go hand in hand with funding for local
schools and coaches in China's Soviet-style sports system, and
regional champions are touted proudly by local officials.
In 2009, the sports ministry in southern Guangdong province
ordered tests on 15,000 youth athletes and found a fifth had
misrepresented their age in order to compete against younger
rivals.
The spotlight on China's transgressions in international
competitions is unfair though, according to a former Chinese
Olympian, who declined to be named.
"Some media exaggerated the age-faking for China's
gymnastics team," she told Reuters. "It was common not only for
China, but also Russia and North Korea. But not everyone changed
their age.
"Every state-directed sports system did things like this,
because the goal is to win gold."
Ren, the daughter of poor corn farmers in Shandong province,
expects little backlash from having a false age next to her
name.
The original fudging happened about eight years ago when she
was a teenager training at a local sports school in her home
town of Jining, and she had qualified for her maiden Olympics as
an adult, fair and square, she said.
"I did not expect I would come this far, and because I have
never competed at the provincial level, I don't think this had
or would affect my performance now," said Ren, who clinched her
first world title in 2008, and won it again in 2010 and 2012.
Li Xianzhao, Ren's earliest boxing coach, confirmed her age
had been changed on official documents but had a slightly
different take of the circumstances.
"Her age was changed in 2005 after she won the third place
(in the national women's boxing contest)," said Li, a
38-year-old former provincial champion who spotted Ren in 2001
when she was training as a hurdler.
"Because she had failed to win the national title for two
years, her parents were reluctant to let her continue with
training. (We) wanted her to go for the youth games.
"A youth champion is a champion, anyway."
AIBA was not able to provide immediate comment on Ren's age
status, but a spokesman said sanctions for a deliberately
falsified age could range from a warning to a ban, depending on
the circumstances and its impact.
Li Pin, the head of boxing within China's General
Administration of Sports, said there was no problem with Ren's
age, and she would not face any sanction, but conceded local
statistics were incomplete.
"Women's boxing is still a budding sport in China, and we
don't have complete statistics regarding the athletes'
backgrounds," he told Reuters by telephone.
"They register their information the first time they
participate in youth games, strictly based on the information on
their 'hukou' (residence permit) and ID card.
"The national team just assembles these athletes in the
leadup to major games, so we won't specifically check their
information as long as they are in line with AIBA's standards."
Li called Reuters back to elaborate shortly after, and
sounded more agitated.
"We have the copy of her ID card, I can show you if you come
here. What are you going to do? What's the point for a media
like yours to check this?
"You reporters are wrong. We as an entire delegation have no
age problem with boxers."
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Additional reporting and
writing by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Justin Palmer)