* Crowd pleasing Carrazana through to final
* Ukrainian Lomachenko en route to another gold
* More cheer for Britain as Evans wins
By Patrick Johnston
LONDON, Aug 10 Cuban teenager Robeisy Ramirez
Carrazana dazzled once again on Friday to reach the flyweight
final at the London Games and set up a gold medal clash with
world champion slayer Tugstsogt Nyambayar of Mongolia.
The silky southpaw, ranked 34 by world governing body AIBA,
danced and smiled his way through his semi-final bout at the
ExCel arena, the 18-year-old toying with Ireland's Michael
Conlan before recording a 20-10 victory which could have been
more.
The Cuban opted to cover up in the first two minutes of the
bout against the eager Conlan, who rained down blows which
Carrazana fended off with his gloves before unleashing punches
from all angles to leave the Irishman guessing.
Carrazana's performances across the week in London have been
a highlight and he will start as favourite for gold on Sunday
when he takes on Nyambayar and the expectation from back home as
he tries to win Cuba's first boxing title since the 2004 Athens
Games.
"We know the Olympics are the biggest show on earth when it
comes to sporting events but when you're in the ring everything
is the same, you could be anywhere," Carrazana told reporters,
attempting to play down the pressure
The Cuban showman is likely to face a sterner test in the
final against Nyambayar, who easily swatted aside Russian world
champion Misha Aloian 15-11 in the first of 10 bouts in Friday's
evening session.
The 20-year-old student proved too quick for a lethargic
Aloian, the top seed, and routinely landed strong jabs and big
right hands through the Russian's lazy defence.
Nyambayar is part of a quartet of Mongolian fighters that
have impressed in London with their aggressive style, but the
last one standing will aim for his country's first gold of the
Games when he takes on Carrazana.
"The Mongolian people have a great history and I will be
really proud to get a medal for Mongolia," he told reporters.
"The population of Mongolia is not that big, it's only 2.8
million people and despite this, we are extremely proud of our
history. It will be a great honour to get the medal."
GLOVES HIGH
While Carrazana aimed to please, his compatriot, Yasnier
Toledo Lopez, opted for survival tactics but was beaten by
classy Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko 14-11 in their lightweight
semi-final.
The 24-year-old Beijing featherweight gold medallist has
proved a class above in the heavier 60 kg category and after
handing Lopez a small Ukrainian flag, his custom before bouts,
he set apart picking holes in the Cuban's defence.
Fearful of Lomachenko's speed, Lopez kept his gloves high
throughout the bout but the Ukrainian patiently punched holes to
claim a narrow but deserved win.
"It was a really tough fight. But I must say he punched me a
lot with his forearm, and I don't think that's good for the
judges," Lopez bemoaned.
British fans still basking in the success of Nicola Adams,
who won the first women's Olympic boxing title on Thursday
, had more to cheer when welterweight Freddie
Evans and super heavyweight Anthony Joshua won through to gold
medal bouts.
Joshua left Kazak Ivan Dychko with a bloody nose as he came
through 13-11 while Evans edged an even closer encounter 11-10
with top seeded Taras Shelestyuk of Ukraine.
Welshman Evans, the world number two behind Shelestyuk, was
quicker to the punch in the opening round to open up a three
point lead only to tire in the latter stages as the Ukrainian
took control of a bout he felt he won.
"Everyone saw the third round but the judges gave only a
two-point advantage to me, Shelestyuk told reporters. "Home
fighters always have an easier fight because of home advantage."
Inevitably, as it has done throughout the tournament,
scoring was an issue with a number of losing fighters, unhappy
with the judges and only bronze medals.
Super heavyweight Magomedrasul Medzhidov of Azerbaijan gave
a thumbs down signal as he left the ring following his narrow
loss to Italian Roberto Cammarelle, while Lithuanian lightweight
Evaldas Petrauskas was perplexed by the surprisingly large
margin of defeat in his 18-13 loss to South Korean Han
Soon-chul.
As the cacophony of criticism towards those officiating
continued in the ring, the judges were facing distraction
outside it with LOCOG, on the recommendation of organisers AIBA,
asking American broadcaster NBC to move away from their ringside
commentary position as they were disturbing the officials.
(Editing by Alison Williams)