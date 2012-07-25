By Patrick Johnston
| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 Part-time actress, part-time
tiler, full-time women's boxing trailblazer, British flyweight
world champion Nicola Adams has a lot on her plate.
The diminutive Leeds local is currently basking in the
spotlight as one of 36 female boxers taking part at the Olympics
for the first time.
Finally knocking down the last male-only Olympic sport, all
eyes will be on the 29-year-old Adams and the 35 other women
taking part, intrigued to see how popular the bouts will be.
"It is nice to get recognition for what we are doing, we
have been boxing a long time and it is really nice to get that
recognition and support now," Adams told reporters at Olympic
Park on Wednesday.
"It is doing wonders for the sport.
"Once amateur boxing got announced as an Olympic sport, in
England participation doubled so after the Olympics I am hoping
it trebles and just goes through the roof."
With only three categories -- flyweight, lightweight and
middleweight -- for the women in London, qualifying was tough.
Adams went to China in May and battled through the flyweight
category, facing world and European champions who had either
slimmed down or bulked up to try to qualify for one of the
Olympic flyweight places.
She claimed silver after losing to China's Cancan Ren, the
Olympic favourite, in the final.
Never one to drink from a glass half-empty, the cheerful
Adams wants future Games to include more weight categories so
her fellow fighters have a chance to live 'the Olympic dream'.
"It would be nice to see more weights for the next Olympics
for the people who could have made my weight, or the other
weights, to get the chance to compete in the next Olympics, that
would be great.
"(In qualifying) I had the five-times world champion Mary
Kom, the Russian two-times world champion and European champion
(Elena Savelyeva), Cancan Ren -- world champion, everybody is a
champion."
Given the number of talented fighters who failed to squeeze
into the few qualifying places, Adams believes the sport can
only grow and with a global audience tuning into the London
Games a viable women's professional product could flourish.
"Women's boxing has come from strength-to-strength over the
years, we have done really good and to think that it is in the
Olympics shows just how far it has come," Adams said.
However, she wants no part of the professional game and is
already thinking of an appearance at the Rio Games in 2016.
"I'd probably stay amateur. I'm enjoying travelling around
the world and boxing for my country and it is something I have
always wanted to do is go to the Olympics and maybe another one
that would be great for me," she added.
"It would be nice for other female boxers to have that
opportunity to go out there and be a pro like Muhammad Ali was -
or his daughter."
Three-times a World Championships runner-up and the current
European champion, hopes are high Adams can claim gold in London
but if she fails she has a number of skills to fall back on.
The fighter has appeared as an extra in the popular British
television soap opera Coronation Street and claims to be a
competent tiler having tried her hand at a variety of jobs.
"I have had quite a few jobs, I think the ones I have
enjoyed the most is Coronation Street and Emerdale. It is quite
exciting and it is not like an ordinary job so it is quite fun
to do really."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)