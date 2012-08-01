LONDON Aug 1 Olympic judges came under fire on
Wednesday with one fighter accusing them of "a fix", another
appealing a loss and even boxing great Lennox Lewis questioning
some of their calls.
Iran's heavyweight Ali Mazaheri cried foul when leading by
two points going into the second round against Cuban Jose
Larduet Gomez. The Iranian was disqualified after being warned
three times for persistent holding.
"It was a fix. I could have got a bronze easily if it hadn't
been for that," an irate Mazaheri, who walked out of the ring
before the decision was officially announced, told reporters
through a translator.
"In my previous fights I had done really well. It was a set
up."
The International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA)
responded to Mazaheri's allegations in an email to Reuters,
saying: "The Iranian boxer received three warnings during his
bout.
"According to Rule 12.2.1 of the AIBA Technical &
Competition Rules, 'only three warnings may be given to the same
boxer in one contest. The third warning brings automatic
disqualification'."
Two bouts earlier, Japan's bantamweight Satoshi Shimizu,
trailing by seven points going into the last round against
Magomed Abdulhamidov, knocked the Azerbaijani down five times,
the first of which he struggled to get up from.
The judges scored the round 10-10, handing Shimizu two extra
points for a warning against Abdulhamidov, who propped himself
up against the top rope as the referee raised his hand in
victory.
The 25-year-old fighter was helped out of the ring by his
trainer and Shimizu's team appealed the outcome.
Shimizu's team leader Masamori Yamane accused the referee of
trying to support Abdulhamidov by attempting to fix his
headgear.
A decision is expected shortly after the session finishes at
2230 GMT, an AIBA spokesman said.
"I was shocked about the result. He fell down so many times.
Why didn't I win? I don't understand," Shimizu told reporters,
adding he thought the referee should have stopped the fight with
Abdulhamidov obviously groggy in the final round.
"This is the second Olympics I have attended and even in
Beijing I wasn't happy about the judgement so I don't know what
to do about that. I am really not happy about that."
Before sitting down to commentate on the session for British
radio, former world heavyweight champion Lewis said he was
impressed by the talent on show but had concerns about the
judging.
"What I'm concerned about is probably the judging. You never
know who is going to win until the end of the fight," said
Britain's Lewis, a dual citizen who won gold for Canada in 1988.
