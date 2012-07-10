By Padraic Halpin
| DUBLIN, July 10
DUBLIN, July 10 Women will box in the Olympics
for the first time in London, bringing an end to the last
all-male sport at the summer Games and potentially usher in a
series of changes that may permit professionals to fight in Rio
in four years time.
Women, rejected in the past because of a limited global
appeal that saw them only sanctioned to box in Britain 15 years
ago, will compete for three gold medals, squeezing the men into
10 weight categories from the 11 fought in Beijing.
Likely to be one of the big novelties at London 2012, some
still wonder whether they should be competing at all.
Former world light welterweight champion Amir Khan, a silver
medallist at the 2004 Olympics, bristled at the thought of women
getting knocked out while amateur boxing powerhouse Cuba refuses
to allow its females fight.
Its head coach was quoted as saying in 2009 that they were
"made for beauty and not to take blows around the head".
Potential stars of the games like India's Mary Kom and
Ireland's Katie Taylor, sporting heroes in their countries who
hold nine world titles between them and were at the forefront of
the campaign to get women's boxing into the games, will be keen
to prove them wrong.
The London games will also likely be the last to feature a
full card of amateur fights with boxing's governing body keen on
seeing it follow basketball and tennis in allowing professional
athletes to compete for medals.
RICH PICKINGS
International Boxing Association (AIBA) president Wu
Ching-Kuo has said more than 50 professional boxers will compete
at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, chosen from the new
World Series of Boxing (WSB) and soon to be launched AIBA
Professional Boxing (APB), Wu's own brainchild.
Wu, who was recently nominated to the International Olympic
Committee (IOC) executive board, also wants computerised scoring
scrapped to encourage fighters to win with style and head guards
ditched, potentially putting him on a collision course with the
medical profession.
The phasing out of the amateur ethos in Olympic boxing means
London could also be the last time professional promoters will
be presented with such rich pickings, hoping to unearth the next
Oscar De La Hoya or Wladimir Klitschko, gold medal winners in
the 1990s before going on to conquer the pro game.
Inside the ring, Cuba will be desperate to better their 2008
medal haul when they came away with just one gold compared to
the 21 they netted over the course of the four previous Games.
Bantamweight Lazaro Alvarez and light-heavyweight Julio
Cesar la Cruz triumphed at the world championships last year
that were dominated by Ukraine who should be able to at least
double the two boxing golds it has won since first taking part
in the Games 16 years ago.
(Editing by Ossian Shine)