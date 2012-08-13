LONDON Aug 13 Some wondered if they would be a
novelty, others questioned whether they should be in the ring at
all but for four days at the London Games, women boxers were the
talk of the Olympics for all the right reasons.
While boxing had its now traditional dose of controversy -
notably when two officials were expelled and another referee
suspended - all that will be remembered when the next punch is
throw at the Rio de Janeiro Games is how women's boxing was such
a stunning success.
From pioneers of the sport, like India's Mary Kom, weeping
as they finally made their Olympic bow to the trailblazing Katie
Taylor of Ireland receiving the loudest roar of the whole Games,
the debutant women firmly left the men in the shade.
"I think the majority of people appreciated the women boxers
at this Olympic Games," said International Boxing Association
(AIBA) president Wu Ching-Kuo, who wants to at least double the
36-strong quota of female competitors in four years time.
"The IOC president Jacques Rogge was sitting with me to
watch the final and he was so impressed and very, very happy to
bring the women boxers into the Olympic Games."
Wu's first challenge will be to make sure the women who had
such an impact in London will still be eligible to box in 2016.
AIBA Professional Boxing (APB) is the governing body's
vehicle for stopping the exodus from men's amateur boxing by
offering professional contracts as well as another shot at gold,
something pro fighters unaffiliated with the AIBA cannot do.
But women were not considered when APB was conceived and
while Wu told Reuters AIBA would quickly review this, Ireland's
Taylor, who has emerged as one of the faces of the Games, will
likely get plenty of lucrative offers in the meantime.
So too may Britain's Nicola Adams, who by winning flyweight
gold, became the first Olympic women's boxing champion.
The third of the Olympic golden girls, American teenager
Claressa Shields, would be a hot ticket in the heartland of
boxing.
The sensational Shields, at 17 the youngest champion in the
ring, rescued a dire fortnight for the once great amateur boxing
nation whose men left without a medal for the first time, with
only one of their nine fighters reaching the quarter-finals.
QUESTIONS TO ANSWER
In the men's tournament, Britain, Ukraine and Cuba shared
the title of kings of the ring, winning two gold medals each.
Inspired by Adams' unexpected gold in the women's flyweight,
Britain won five medals in total with Luke Campbell and Anthony
Joshua, who had never boxed a round before the Beijing Games,
taking gold.
Ukraine could not quite follow up their domination of last
year's world championships, but Vladimir Klitschko was on hand
to see his compatriot Vasyl Lomachenko prove once again why he
is the best in the amateur ranks.
Classy Roniel Iglesias Sotolongo won Cuba's first Olympic
gold in the ring for eight years, a long wait for the great
amateur boxing nation, while thrilling teenager Robeisy Ramirez
Carrazana added boxing gold number 34.
There were golds too for Japan, their first in 48 years as
well as Russia, China and Kazakhstan, the rising boxer power who
will host next year's world championships.
Yet controversy over the judging of bouts was never far away
as demonstrated in the Games' final contest when the last of a
record number of appeals saw Joshua's medal ceremony delayed.
Organisers want to scrap computerised scoring for Rio but
other key questions will also need to be answered before then -
like whether it is wise to ditch headguards, to allow more
professional fighters in and increase the women's compliment to
such a level that it may dilute the ranks like it has for men.
For now though, women's boxers can rightly bask in their
moment.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)