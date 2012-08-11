LONDON Aug 11 The International Olympic
Committee on Saturday steered clear of disputes that have
erupted between the boxing federation and major broadcasters NBC
and BBC, saying it was up to the two sides in each case to
settle their differences.
An International Boxing Association (AIBA) official told
Reuters the federation would sue British broadcaster BBC, which
is also an Olympic rights holder for the Games, after it
rebroadcast a programme that had alleged Azerbaijan was promised
two gold medals at the London Olympics in exchange for a $9
million loan.
The BBC could not be reached for immediate comment.
The claims, first made back in September, triggered a probe
that could not substantiate them.
Also on Friday U.S. broadcaster NBC were ordered to cease
ringside commentary after amateur boxing's governing body
complained to Olympics organisers that their presence was
disrupting officials at the arena.
NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp, was the only
broadcaster allowed to commentate from the ringside floor and
AIBA said they disturbed officials sitting next to them
throughout the competition.
NBC said they would take up the matter with the IOC after
the end of the Games.
"This is not something the IOC would be actively involved
in," said IOC spokesman Mark Adams. "It is a matter for the
boxing federation and the broadcasters. That is not something
that we are intervening in."
As for the allegations of corruption and the rebroadcasting
of the BBC programme, Adams said: "There was nothing new in the
programme that was produced several months ago."
The BBC had said it had uncovered evidence of "secret
payments" from a mystery source in Azerbaijan to World Series
Boxing (WSB), a competition run under the auspices of AIBA.
Despite dismissing the allegations as "preposterous and
utterly untrue", Swiss-based AIBA set up a committee to
investigate but found no evidence to support the BBC's claims.