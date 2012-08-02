LONDON Aug 2 Britain's Anthony Ogogo caused the
first big boxing shock of the London Olympics on Thursday,
upsetting the favourite for middleweight gold in front of an
vociferous crowd that included Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince
Philip.
Ogogo, whose hopes of making it to his first Olympics were
nearly ruined by a serious shoulder injury last year, became the
first Briton to reach the quarter-finals after he beat Ukrainian
world amateur champion Evhen Khytrov by the tightest of
margins.
World number one Khytrov came back from two points down in
the first round to level the scores at 18-18 at the end of the
bout and after the pair could still not be separated when the
five judges' individual scores were totted up, they were each
asked to call a winner.
After an anxious three minute wait, the longest for a
decision at the Games so far, the 23-year-old Briton was deemed
the winner and fell to his knees before leaping around the ring
and beating his chest to the delight of a packed house.
The Ukrainian team, shocked at losing the top seed, lodged
an appeal which the International Boxing Association (AIBA) said
did not mention any specific motivation and was rejected after
careful consideration.
"Nobody thought I was going to win that fight apart for me,
my team and my family. I don't think even the rest of my
teammates thought I was going to win it," Ogogo, who landed some
big early right hand shots before surviving two standing counts,
told reporters.
"I just believed in myself and that's all you have to do. I
want to inspire people, that's what the Olympics is all about
for me. I want to inspire the next generation and tell them that
if you believe in yourself, you can do better things."
SICK MOTHER
Only six weeks ago, the British fighter had to put his
preparations for the Olympics to one side when his mother Teresa
suffered a brain haemorrhage. She was still too ill in hospital
to watch her son's first fight on Saturday.
Ogogo, who is now just one fight away from a guaranteed
medal, said he deserved the victory after everything he has been
through
"It's so much sweeter but that's what got me over the finish
line," he said.
"If everything hadn't happened to me that has, I could have
crumbled in that last five seconds. That gave me the extra
strength and motivation."
The 90-year-old prince remained in his ringside seat while
Ogogo's heroics brought the rest of the arena to their feet. The
British fighter next faces Stefan Hartel of Germany on Monday.
Earlier the crowd were treated to a boxing masterclass by
Khytrov's teammate Vasyl Lomachenko.
The Ukrainian showed exactly why he is overwhelming
favourite for men's lightweight gold, barely moving out of first
gear in an effortless yet brilliantly impressive 15-3 victory
over Wellington Arias Romero of the Dominican Republic.
Lomachenko, who won featherweight gold at the Beijing Games
aged 20, once again looks like one of the best fighters in the
whole competition, demonstrating incredible footwork,
impenetrable defence and a punch for every occasion.
He next faces Felix Verdejo Sanchez of Puerto Rico before a
likely semi-final against Cuban Yasnier Toledo Lopez whom he
beat for his second world amateur title last year.
The Ukrainian, who has a tattoo of his father and coach
Anatoly's face on his abdomen, looks unbeatable.
