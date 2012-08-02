LONDON Aug 1 Former American footballer Dominic
Breazeale, who nearly made it to the NFL in 2009, believes the
pressure of throwing a touchdown pass is nothing compared to the
grit needed to be an Olympic boxer.
At 201 centimetres (6-feet-7, he cut a commanding figure as
a quarterback with the University of Northern Colorado and after
graduating and failing to get drafted, he had brief trials with
the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers.
An NFL career was not to be and Breazeale was headhunted by
U.S. boxing's governing body and taught to fight from scratch, a
steep learning curve that continued on Wednesday when he lost in
the first round of the super heavyweight class to Russia's
Magomed Omarov.
"It's like night and day man," the Californian told
reporters after his comprehensive 19-8 defeat.
"With football you get an off season, in boxing you don't.
In football you can play it, in boxing you've got to live it.
"When you're in the ring there's no blaming anyone else ...
for bigger athletes playing football it's a lot easier for them
to do it. In the boxing ring it's hard for a big guy to move
around."
Breazeale said he found it hard to turn his dreams of
throwing a winning Superbowl pass into ones of chasing Olympic
gold.
CLOSE THE DOOR
"I'd been playing it since I was six and to give it up one
day and close the door, it definitely took some time to dwell on
that. I had some crying nights but I definitely miss it," he
added.
"That door just closed. NFL came knocking and when I got my
opportunity it just didn't pan out for me. Boxing was the next
best thing and I'm looking forward to the next couple of years."
The immediate future is likely to involve Breazeale trying
to earn a professional contract, a goal shared by team mates
Joseph Diaz Jr and Michael Hunter who also lost on a bad day for
the large U.S. contingent.
The International Boxing Association (AIBA) issued a
statement earlier on Wednesday confirming that U.S. boxers
participating in the Games had not broken rules by entering into
contracts with professional promoters.
The statement was referring to two events being held later
this year by Golden Boy promotions, the company set up by 1992
Olympic gold medallist and former world professional champion
Oscar de la Hoya.
Asked by a reporter whether he was "too much of a pretty
boy" for the professional game, Breazeale said one handsome
champion in particular proved you could have the looks and still
dominate the sport.
"You can always be pretty. Look at Muhammad Ali, I'm not
trying to say I have any crushes on him or anything like that
but Ali was a good-looking man and he was a great in the
heavyweight game," he said.
