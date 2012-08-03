LONDON Aug 3 An American team pinning their
hopes on winning any kind of Olympic medal is a rarity,
particularly one that has captured a record 48 boxing golds, but
captain Jamel Herring has had a tough couple of days.
The United States came to the Olympics with the biggest
boxing squad of any country. Less than a week in, their numbers
have more than halved, along with their chances of improving on
a horrible Games four years ago when they won a solitary bronze.
After starting with four straight wins, the U.S. have been
beaten in seven successive bouts, losing five boxers on
Wednesday and Thursday alone. Of the five remaining fighters,
four have yet to even step into the ring.
"We've still got boxers here, we've still got a chance,"
Herring, who lost in the first round of the light-welterweight
class this week, told Reuters after watching another team mate
exit the competition late on Thursday.
"If we just stick together, keep that family atmosphere,
then these guys that are still in this tournament just might
succeed. It doesn't matter who it is, we just want to get
America back on that podium, gold, silver or bronze."
"(Head) Coach Basheer Abdullah, he's been around for a few
Olympics, he's always said that when teams fell apart, that's
when everything just crumbled."
Abdullah, who was head coach of the U.S. army's boxing
programme for 15 years, was brought in to lead the Olympic team
only weeks ahead of the London Games, giving the boxers little
time with his coaching staff.
To complicate his task of reclaiming the glory days when
greats such as Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard brought home
Olympic gold, Abdullah is forbidden from being in his fighters'
corners or even at ringside because, having worked with
professional boxers this year, he violates amateur boxing rules.
LEARNING CURVE
Herring, who also has a military background having served
two tours of duty in Iraq as a Marine, admits the preparation
has not been ideal
"It would have been nice to have had the team together in
one spot. We wished we could have had things straightened
earlier but it happens," Herring said, comparing the experience
to that of his own coach Jesse Ravelo who, as assistant trainer,
had six months to prepare the successful squad of 1996.
"Training camp-wise, it hasn't been the greatest, but we
worked really hard individually... Hopefully this may be a
learning curve for the future of our programme back in America;
a stepping stone."
The U.S. have nevertheless developed an obvious team bond,
epitomised by their constant presence ringside when one of their
fighters is in action and the fact that it will continue even
though many of their Olympic dreams are already over.
They will be on their feet again at London's ExCel Centre
later on Friday, roaring encouragement at experienced flyweight
Rau'shee Warren and impressive welterweight Errol Spence as they
aim to stop the rot.
American women will finally get their chance on Sunday and
Monday with two of their fighters, Claressa Shields and Marlen
Esparza, each one win away from a guaranteed place on the medal
podium.
Win or lose, Herring, who has yet to decide whether to
re-enlist when his service ends in a few months but at 26 says
he will not make it to another Games, will be there to support
each one of them.
"I'm not going nowhere. Some of these other athletes, even
when they do win, they do what they've got to do and they leave
early," he said.
"Me, I'm going to be here until the last day. I want to be
here for my team mates until the last man standing. I'm here for
my guys."
