By Padraic Halpin
| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 Six months after revealing she
had been abused by her father for years as a child, Quanitta
'Queen' Underwood just wants to talk boxing, and can hardly
contain her excitement knowing that she is about to be one of
the first women to box in the Olympics.
The U.S. lightweight has been at London's boxing arena each
day since the Games began, supporting teammates and soaking up
the atmosphere. The butterflies in her stomach get more intense
the closer she gets to Sunday's opening bout.
That's when the 28-year-old pipefitter from Seattle and 35
other women will break into the last all-male sport at the
summer Games and look to prove wrong any remaining doubters who
say women have no place in the ring.
"We're going to come out and shock and stun the whole
world," Underwood, hair braided and wearing one of the biggest
smiles in London, told Reuters late on Sunday after watching
Errol Spence make it four wins from four for the American men.
"Everybody's thinking 'What are these ladies going to look
like when they fight?'. It's just going to be awesome. This
should have happened a long time ago but when we get on the
platform, it's going to get a lot of respect," she adds,
laughing giddily at the prospect.
Last February, Underwood detailed for the first time how, as
a 10-year-old, she would lie in bed as her father molested her
older sister Hazzauna in the same room.
She told the New York Times that when Hazzauna and her
step-mother were out of the house, Assad Underwood would abuse
her too. When she was 13, the sisters spoke out against their
father and he was jailed for seven years.
Underwood doesn't want to discuss the abuse now. Her
concentration is fully on the Games, so much so that she has
left her beloved bulldog with dog sitters for the last few
months in order to step up her training.
"There was a lot of attention on that (the abuse), I spoke
about it plenty of times and I'm just happy to focus on my
boxing now and make the best of my life," she said.
DIVERSE BUNCH
Underwood is one of three U.S. female boxers in London, a
diverse bunch who include Claressa Shields, a teenage
middleweight from the tough industrial town of Flint, Michigan,
and flyweight Marlen Esparza, the 23-year-old new face of Cover
Girl cosmetics.
The elder stateswoman of the team probably has the best
chance of a medal but must negotiate a tough draw to get there.
She first faces recent world bronze medallist Natasha Jonas of
Britain before a possible quarter-final against four-time world
amateur champion Katie Taylor of Ireland.
Underwood pushed Taylor all the way at the semi-finals of
the World Championships two years ago and, despite jeopardising
her place in London with a shock early exit at this year's
Worlds, she feels she can go all the way over the next two
weeks.
Most of all though, the girl who only took up boxing at the
age of 19 is just happy to be here, trying to take in the fact
that she was walking side by side at Friday's opening ceremony
with athletes she had been watching on television a year ago.
While others ran up to get their pictures taken with
basketball stars such as LeBron J ames and Kobe Bryant, the
five-times U.S. national champion, typically cool, just let them
be.
"I'm just so amped up and am getting butterflies every time
I come in here and watch my teammates," said Underwood, sporting
a recently inked tattoo of the Olympic rings with 'London 2012'
written below on her right bicep.
"Honestly, you just don't understand how I feel right now."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)