LONDON, July 26 Third time lucky is not a phrase that sits well with straight talking flyweight boxer Rau'shee Warren who is adamant that only his hard work will deliver gold in his final Olympics.

After first round losses at the 2004 Athens Games and in Beijing four years ago the 25-year-old is back again and will become the first American fighter to compete in three Olympics.

Third time lucky?

"Not lucky, more this is my time to get the title," Warren told Reuters on Thursday after a 90 minute training session at a gymnasium in Leyton, a mile east of the Olympic Park.

"You can see how hard I'm working."

The diminutive fighter was a world champion at the weight in 2007 but his Olympic hopes have twice suffered some cruel luck.

In Athens he was given a tough draw and lost to China's future Olympic champion Zou Shiming, while in Beijing four years ago he lost after being misinformed through the bout that he was ahead and only needed to hang on.

GOLDEN TARGET

With sweat dripping off his forehead as he wound down from an exhausting session in a gym shared with the U.S. judo and volleyball teams, Warren pulls no punches when discussing his London ambitions.

"No less than a gold," he said as he removed his eye-catching bright yellow boots.

"A lot of people say, 'Don't say what you are shooting for', but it is my third time around, I don't want to settle for less, every day is a gold medal match. Every day."

The extra pressure Warren puts on himself is because time is ticking away on his Olympic dreams.

Despite his age, he is considered a veteran in amateur boxing terms and he won't be around to make it four Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

"(I'm turning) professional. No matter what happens. Professional. I have made my mark by being a three-times Olympian, made history by being the first American to go three times, it is my turn to get that slot."

Warren's decision is understandable with the huge financial incentive a successful professional career can bring, especially with a dwindling list of box office fighters in America.

FINANCIAL LURE

Team USA's executive director for boxing, Anthony Bartkowski, told Reuters earlier he had hoped to retain most of his fighters for the Games.

Next year will see the launch of the International Boxing Association's (AIBA) Professional Boxing (APB), a tournament in which boxers will receive regular salaries but will still be allowed to compete in the 2016 Rio Games.

APB would mean boxers coming through the amateur ranks would not have to turn their backs on the Olympic Games in their prime by going down the established professional route, AIBA president Wu Ching-Kuo has said.

Bartkowski hopes the financial lure of APB will help his case for persuading some of his 12 fighters in London to return.

"I'd love to keep all of them but I know that is not realistic but if we can get half of them, you know what, then that is great," Bartkowski said as Warren went through some pad work.

"It is up to that individual athlete and his group of individuals who he consults with and says, 'Do I go pro or do I stay amateur'."

"I hope that (AIBA ruling) does play a significant part and does allow them to stay amateur and still allows them to try and qualify for the next Olympic Games and gives them a good cushion to be able to provide for their families." (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; editing by Ken Ferris)