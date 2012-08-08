* Poster girl Taylor eases into women's lightweight final
By Padraic Halpin and Patrick Johnston
LONDON, Aug 8 Ireland's Katie Taylor moved
closer to securing her place as the queen of women's boxing on
Wednesday as American teenager Claressa Shields left the sport
in no doubt as to who was next in line to her throne.
Women's boxing has been a big success in its Olympic debut,
gatecrashing the last all-male sport and overshadowing the men
in the process. In Taylor, they appear to have the poster girl
the four-times world champion promised to be.
After demolishing highly-rated Briton Natasha Jonas and
stunning seasoned boxing journalists on Monday, Taylor put on
less of a show this time, leaving it to Shields to wow the crowd
in the pick of the six semi-finals.
However, the Irish lightweight will be the focus of
attention in Thursday's finals as she looks to prove that she is
the best women's boxer in London.
"It's amazing. To have a chance to box for a gold medal
tomorrow is incredible," Taylor told reporters after beating
Tajikistan's Mavzuna Chorieva 17-9 in front of another rowdy
crowd packed with travelling fans.
"It's incredible to have 10,000 Irish people screaming for
you, it feels like I'm boxing at home in Dublin. Hopefully I can
make everyone proud tomorrow."
Taylor may be revered by fans and opponents in equal measure
for her role in the long campaign to get women's boxing into the
Olympics, but her gold-medal rival was in no mood for niceties
on Wednesday, getting the first blows in early.
"When you fight Katie you are already minus 10 points. You
are fighting the judges and the whole system and they will try
to give her too many points," Russia's Sofya Ochigava said ahead
of the rematch of this year's world championship final.
Regardless of her feelings towards the judges, Ochigava, who
also reached the final in clinical fashion, will certainly be up
against an uncontrollable Irish crowd who smashed the record for
the loudest roar of the Games on Monday.
U.S. HOPES
While Taylor is carrying the hopes of a country that has
waited 20 years to celebrate an untainted Olympic champion,
17-year-old Shields has her own burden to bear as the only
fighter from the once great amateur boxing nation left in
London.
After the much touted United States men's boxing team exited
the Olympics without a medal for the first time on Tuesday and
team mate Marlen Esparza fell to China's Ren Cancan in the
women's flyweight semis, Shields gave notice that she was not to
be messed with.
The brawler from the streets of Flint, Michigan, took
umbrage to her Kazak opponent's tactics and let loose a now
trademark barrage of blows that further fuelled comparisons to
the sport's film legend Rocky Balboa.
She now faces Nadezda Torlopova, who at 33 is almost twice
her age, after the second seeded Russian middleweight edged out
China's Li Jinzi in a far less thrilling affair.
Wednesday's semi-finals, which until Shields' blistering
29-15 victory had produced much cagier fights than the women's
earlier sessions, were also a step too far for another of the
sport's pioneering figures.
India's Mary Kom, the 29-year-old mother of two who wept
after competing at a Games for the first time on Sunday, was
easily beaten by home favourite Nicola Adams who was cheered on
by British Prime Minister David Cameron.
Kom, who has won five world amateur titles but at a lighter
class than the flyweight division she had to fight in London,
cut a forlorn figure afterwards
"My whole country was hoping for me to win a gold medal, and
I am sorry I have not come back with that," she said.
