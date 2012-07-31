By Belinda Goldsmith
| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 A crackdown by 'logo police' on
brands being linked to the Olympics without official sponsorship
rights is proving a challenge rather than hindrance for some
companies who are relishing testing the limits.
London Games organisers have enforced strict rules to
protect official trademarks and stop ambush marketing but have
been accused of "lunacy" for ordering shops to remove sausages,
flowers and bagels shaped as the Olympic rings.
Within the Olympic Park, sushi boxes come without soy sauce
or wasabi as the vendors are unable to find sachets that do not
feature brand logos.
Some food stalls are selling chocolate, chewing gum and
savoury snacks from under the counter as they cannot display
items not produced by key sponsors.
Outside the park, companies are coming up with novel ways to
piggyback on the Games without running foul of a 2006 British
law that tightened protection for Olympic sponsors and has the
clout of fines of 20,000 pounds ($30,000).
A glasses company has teased organisers over poor eyesight
after a flag blunder, an off-licence offered discounts to people
with items from non-Olympic sponsors and a betting agency
threatened legal action after being told to remove ads.
Rupert Pratt, managing director at sponsorship agency
Generate, said the stunts could set a precedent for what brands
can and cannot do to get around the Olympic rules.
"The Olympic movement does a fantastic job of scaremongering
to protect its sponsors but the reality is that if you look at
the ambushing rules there is a lot that can be done," Pratt told
Reuters after a day watching diving at the Olympic Park.
"So far LOCOG (the London Olympic organiser) is doing the
smart thing by not getting dragged into a public battle with
companies taunting it but this is testing the legislation."
EGG AND SPOON
A group of 11 international companies sponsor the event,
paying nearly $1 billion for the chance to have their brand
associated with the Games and the Olympic rings over four years.
A further 700 million pounds ($1.1 billion) has been paid by
42 domestic sponsors.
LOCOG argues a failure to protect the interests of sponsors
would result in British taxpayers having to pick up the tab for
staging the Games, beyond the 9.3 billion pounds ($14.6 billion)
already forked out for its infrastructure.
Under rules to protect sponsors, the logos of competitors
are banned from Games venues, advertising is outlawed in 'event
zones' around the arenas and non-Olympic businesses cannot use
images like the Olympic rings or terms like 'London 2012'.
But the rigorous enforcing of the laws by the so-called
'Olympics brand police', a team of 250 lawyers and enforcement
officers, has upset civil rights campaigners.
"As global attention turns to Britain, surely we should be
showcasing the best of our democratic traditions - not adopting
practices totally out of keeping with freedom and fairness,"
said Sophie Farthing of the human rights group Liberty.
The testing of boundaries by certain companies has ensured
the issue remains in the public debate.
Glasses company Specsavers used a diplomatic blunder by
Olympic staff mixing up the North and South Korean flags at a
football game to design an ad written partly in Korean with the
two flags and a strapline: "Should have gone to Specsavers".
Oddbins, an off-licence chain, launched a marketing campaign
challenging the branding restrictions and urging other
businesses to follow suit to highlight the "ridiculous rules".
The off-licence has offered 30 percent discount to customers
with a list of items of non-Olympics sponsors such as Nike
trainers, Vauxhall car keys, an RBS MasterCard, an iPhone, a
bill from British Gas and a receipt for a Pepsi bought at KFC.
Bookmaker Paddy Power was told to remove posters advertising
its official sponsorship of the "largest athletics event in
London this year", referring to an egg and spoon race in London
in Savigny-sur-Seille, France.
Paddy Power spokesman Ken Robinson said the bookmaker had
worked hard to ensure the ad did not violate any Olympic rules
and it threatened to seek a court order against LOCOG.
LOCOG backed down and the posters are still up.
"We like to be a bit anti-establishment and push the
envelope but we had done our homework," said Robinson.
"I think people are terrified to do something that
potentially could violate the Olympic legislation."
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)