LONDON, July 21 Briefs from around the London Olympics on Saturday:

The Australian Olympic Committee has removed banners from balconies in the Olympic village in a temporary victory for the wet British summer.

"They were a bit weathered and they weren't looking as polished as I would like," said chef de mission Nick Green. "I've asked for them to be taken down. We've ordered new ones and they will be back in a couple of days' time bigger and bolder."

Stepping into the shoes of the greats has always been a challenge but just finding shoes that fit has been a problem for an unnamed British athlete.

BOA Chairman Colin Moynihan told reporters the only unexpected problem in the kitting out process was posed by one athlete with size 17 feet who could not fit into any of the shoes available.

Two Canadian badminton players have come down with a stomach bug at their training camp in central England, three days after Australian players suffered food poisoning at the same place in Derby.

A team spokeswoman said Michelle Li and Alexandra Bruce had been put on bed rest after being seen by a local doctor. The badminton competition starts on July 28.

The oldest torch relay 'runner' took his turn with the flame on Saturday, with 101-year-old marathon runner Fauja Singh stepping out in east London.

Singh started his career as a marathon runner at the age of 89 and ran the London marathon this year in a time of seven hours 49 minutes. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)