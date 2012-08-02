(Adds arrest)
LONDON Aug 1 A cyclist was killed after a
collision with an Olympic media shuttle bus in east London on
Wednesday evening, Scotland Yard said.
The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the
accident which occurred at about 1945 local time (1845 GMT) in
Hackney.
Police arrested a man, aged in his mid-60s, on suspicion of
causing death by dangerous driving.
Shuttle buses have been transporting thousands of
journalists covering the Games between the Olympic Park in
Stratford and central London.
The collision is being investigated by the Metropolitan
Police's Traffic Investigation Unit.
Tour de France winner and Olympic time trial gold medallist
Bradley Wiggins told a news conference late on Wednesday about
his experiences as a cyclist in London when he was younger.
"Cycling's a dangerous sport. London's a busy city but I
haven't lived here for 10-15 years and it's got a lot busier
since I was riding a bike as a kid here," the Briton said on the
outskirts of the Olympic Park.
"I got knocked off several times. Make it the law to wear
helmets. There are a lot of things that need to be addressed on
cycling."
Several campaigns for safer roads and more respect for
cyclists have been launched in the capital in recent years.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan and Tom Pilcher; editing by Ken
Ferris and Alison Wildey)