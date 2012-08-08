* Thousands of British armed forces securing Olympics
* Number boosted due to security guard shortfall
* Troop performance praised by officials and public
By Mohammed Abbas
LONDON, Aug 8 Better known for their role in
global conflicts and emergencies, the British military is now
being acclaimed for defusing a crisis closer to home after
stepping in to help guard the Olympic Games.
While competing athletes may have wowed the crowds at
Olympic venues, the soldiers, sailors and airmen of Britain's
armed forces have won over spectators with their smiles, cheeky
quips and friendly banter.
Many of the 18,000 servicemen and women on duty had to
sacrifice leave and holidays to screen visitors and guard the
sports arenas, a big departure from their usual role fighting
insurgents, defusing bombs or patrolling Afghan villages.
Although some have grumbled privately about their living
conditions - some have been housed in crowded quarters for the
duration of the Games - their cheerful demeanour has proved a
big hit with the public.
"We have had a great response from our spectators on the
service provided by our armed forces and I want each and every
one of you to know the nation is proud of you and grateful to
you," London 2012 chief Sebastian Coe told service personnel
during a visit to one of their bases on Wednesday.
The military had always been tapped to play a role in the
Olympics, but when security firm G4S revealed two weeks before
the start of the Games that it would not be able to provide
enough guards, the government asked the armed forces to step in.
That raised fears that the presence of large numbers of
personnel in military fatigues would make the Games appear too
militarised and scare visitors off.
But those concerns have proved unfounded, and instead, the
soldiers have built up a rapport with the public and their
professionalism is viewed by many as comforting.
Until recently Britain's armed forces were rarely seen in
uniform in public unless on active service, partly because of
security risks posed by Northern Irish guerrillas.
But that threat has dwindled since a 1998 peace deal with
the Irish Republican Army (IRA), and the hundreds of deaths in
recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan have earned the
military greater affection in the eyes of the public.
Factory worker Stephen Fennel said the army's politeness
helped calm nerves.
"The British army has a great history of manners. One of the
reasons why the British have manners is because the British army
traditionally has had manners," he said, as he walked by the
main Olympic venue in east London.
With the Olympics considered a potential target for
militants such as al Qaeda, security is rigorous, with checks
similar to those at airports, where tempers often fray.
"I thought the army were really professional and had a light
touch. I trust the army more than the police, and definitely
more than private security firms," said Olympics spectator
Philippa Ward, a charity programme manager.
There have even been suggestions that the military should
take on a similar role at other events in future.
EYE-OPENER
It's not just been outside the stadium where the military
has been drafted in to help. Embarrassed by empty seats at
venues, it was to the military that Olympic organisers turned
again, and the sight of uniformed service personnel in the seats
cheering has helped to pump up the mood.
Britain's Chief of the Defence Staff, General David
Richards, said working at the Games was a good way for the
public to get to see the armed forces, and for the troops to
gain experience dealing with the public outside of war zones.
He also thanked soldiers for postponing their holidays.
"As a soldier myself, I know that service demands often come
before personal plans. Many sailors, soldiers, airmen and
marines have delayed time with friends and family this summer to
help support the London 2012 Games," Richards said.
"Her majesty's armed forces are renowned for being the most
professional in the world. Together with our athletes we have
helped the UK showcase the best of Britain," he added.
Many army staff clearly have been enjoying the Games, joking
with visitors and adding to the festival atmosphere in the
stands when allocated spare seats.
A British soldier at the Olympic Park wearing the military's
ubiquitous camouflage gear and a beret, who gave his name as
Sush, said the atmosphere had been "very positive".
"People are coming up to say hi. It's been great," he said.
Their participation has also boosted the morale of some of
their number on the British Olympic team.
Chris Sherrington, a royal marine who served in Iraq, said
it had been a huge spur to see his colleagues shouting support
during his fights in the men's heavyweight judo competition.
While most defeated competitors left the arena looking
deflated, Sherrington stopped, grinned and saluted them before
marching off, military style, to roars of delight.
"It's great having the boys here and the fact they have come
all this way, I had to give a salute as a thank you," he told
Reuters.
Not all the thousands of soldiers are pleased about the
unexpected deployment.
One soldier who declined to be named said: "I'm not a happy
chappie at the moment. I'm meant to be on holiday -- My family
is in Spain. I'm not there because G4S didn't do their job.
"If I could choose to be anywhere in the world, it certainly
wouldn't be here."
(Additional reporting by William Maclean, Maria Golovnina and
Michael Holden)