LONDON, July 19 British border staff will go on
strike the day before the start of the London Olympics next
week, their union said on Thursday, threatening delays at
airports for thousands of visitors coming to the showpiece
sporting event.
The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said its
members, including passport officials, would strike on July 26
and then refuse to work any overtime from July 27 to Aug. 20 in
a dispute over job cuts and pay.
"The lives of staff have been made intolerable by these cuts
and they're at breaking point," said Mark Serwotka, general
secretary of the PCS, one of Britain's most militant unions.
"Ministers have known about these issues for a very long
time and need to act now to sort out the chaos they have
caused."
The government had already condemned the threatened action
after the PCS announced on Wednesday its members had voted for
action, indicating only 20 percent of staff had taken part in
the strike ballot.
"I do not believe it would be right, I do not believe it
would be justified," Prime Minister David Cameron said.
Airport passport desks around London have struggled to cope
in recent months and some passengers have had to queue for
several hours to get through immigration checks at Heathrow
Airport because of a shortage of staff.
The Home Office (interior ministry) has already drafted in
extra staff to cope with the hundreds of thousands of travellers
expected to arrive London during the Games.
