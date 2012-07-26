Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, July 26 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday that his main priority was to ensure a safe and secure Olympic Games but that police and security services were leaving nothing to chance just a day before the opening ceremony.
"This is the biggest security operation in our peacetime history, bar none and we are leaving nothing to chance," Cameron told reporters at the Olympic Park.
When asked by a reporter what his biggest worry was, he said: "Obviously the biggest concern has always got to be a safe and secure Games. That matters more than anything else."
Cameron said the gaffe with the South Korean flag being displayed before North Korea's women's soccer match against Colombia was an honest mistake.
He said he was sure every effort would be made to prevent such a mistake happening again. (Reporting by Stephen Addison and Guy Faulconbridge)
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.