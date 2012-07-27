LONDON, July 27 Belgian canoe slalomist Mathieu
Doby is finding the obstacles on route to the venue trickier
than those at the London Olympics white water centre north of
the British capital.
"It's starting to get troublesome," Doby, who has been back
and forth to the Lee Valley complex 16km away from the athletes
village in east London, told reporters on Friday.
"It takes more than an hour every day to come and go back
and the traffic is getting worse.
"On one day it was actually two hours and 15 minutes back
and forth, so it was a bit long for us."
Doby, who will compete in the men's K1, said there had also
been problems with the Olympic buses.
"It's not just the traffic. We are having trouble with the
buses - some of them have broken down and some of them are not
there. It's the only aspect that is negative," he added.
