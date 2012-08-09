DORNEY, England Aug 9 Germany's Peter Kretschmer and Kurt Kuschela surged through the field to snatch victory in the men's canoe double 1,000 on Thursday in a thrilling first final of the morning.

The duo, who took silver at the European championships this year, passed Azerbaijan in the last 200 metres to take the title.

Andrei and Aliaksandr Bahdanovich of Belarus took the silver to add to their gold from 2008, and Russia took the bronze.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; For all the latest Olympic news go to here)