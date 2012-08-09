LONDON, Aug 9 Germany won the Olympic gold medal in the men's canoe sprint C2 1000m at the 2012 London Games on Thursday.

Germany finished with a time of 3:33.804 at Eton Dorney in London to claim Germany's eighth gold medal of the games.

Belarus won the silver with a time of 3:35.206 and Russia won the bronze with a time of 3:36.414.

Germany now have 33 medals at the games with Belarus collecting their tenth and Russia collecting their 53rd.

Results Table 1. Peter Kretschmer/Kurt Kuschela (Germany) 3 minutes 33.804 seconds 2. Andrei Bahdanovich/Aliaksandr Bahdanovich (Belarus) 3:35.206 3. Aleksey Korovashkov/Ilya Pervukhin (Russia) 3:36.414 4. Sergiy Bezugly/Maksym Prokopenko (Azerbaijan) 3:37.219 5. Jaroslav Radon/Filip Dvorak (Czech Republic) 3:37.601 6. Serguey Torres Madrigal/Jose Carlos Bulnes (Cuba) 3:42.357 7. Liviu Dimitrescu/Victor Mihalachi (Romania) 3:43.005 8. Huang Maoxing/Li Qiang (China) 3:48.930