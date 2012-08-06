Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Men's canoe sprint c1 1000m heats results.
The top qualifiers were Spain's David Cal Figueroa with 3 minutes 54.590 seconds, France's Mathieu Goubel with 3:58.122 and Romania's Iosif Chirila with 4:05.863. Results Table Heat 3 1. Iosif Chirila (Romania) 4 minutes 5.863 seconds Q 2. Vadim Menkov (Uzbekistan) 4:05.895 Q 3. Aliaksandr Zhukouski (Belarus) 4:06.190 Q 4. Alexandr Dyadchuk (Kazakhstan) 4:44.175 Q 5. Richard Jefferies (Britain) 4:48.511 Q
Heat 2 1. David Cal Figueroa (Spain) 3:54.590 Q 2. Mark Oldershaw (Canada) 3:55.211 Q 3. Sebastian Brendel (Germany) 3:56.469 Q 4. Jose Cristobal (Mexico) 3:58.673 Q 5. Piotr Kuleta (Poland) 4:04.889 Q 6. Fortunato Pacavira (Angola) 4:39.723 Q Heat 1 1. Mathieu Goubel (France) 3:58.122 Q 2. Attila Vajda (Hungary) 3:59.853 Q 3. Ilia Shtokalov (Russia) 4:04.109 Q 4. Jake Donaghey (Australia) 4:21.928 Q 5. Ndiate Gueye (Senegal) 4:33.884 Q 6. Rudolph Williams (Samoa) 4:54.211 Qualified for Next Round 1. David Cal Figueroa (Spain) 3 minutes 54.590 seconds 2. Mathieu Goubel (France) 3:58.122 3. Iosif Chirila (Romania) 4:05.863 4. Mark Oldershaw (Canada) 3:55.211 5. Attila Vajda (Hungary) 3:59.853 6. Vadim Menkov (Uzbekistan) 4:05.895 7. Sebastian Brendel (Germany) 3:56.469 8. Ilia Shtokalov (Russia) 4:04.109 9. Aliaksandr Zhukouski (Belarus) 4:06.190 10. Jose Cristobal (Mexico) 3:58.673 11. Jake Donaghey (Australia) 4:21.928 12. Alexandr Dyadchuk (Kazakhstan) 4:44.175 13. Piotr Kuleta (Poland) 4:04.889 14. Ndiate Gueye (Senegal) 4:33.884 15. Richard Jefferies (Britain) 4:48.511 16. Fortunato Pacavira (Angola) 4:39.723
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.