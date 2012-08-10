By Paul Casciato
| DORNEY, England
DORNEY, England Aug 10 Britain's Ed McKeever
and Canada's Mark de Jonge will battle it out with double blades
on water in the first men's kayak singles (K1) 200-metre final
in Olympic history on Saturday.
The race is the fastest of four new medal events at the
canoe sprint on Eton Dorney Lake west of London. The other three
will be the men's canoe singles (C1), the women's kayak singles
(K1) and the men's kayak doubles (K2).
All the races replace 500-metre events with the speedier
200-metre sprint.
Although 2010 world champion McKeever set the fastest time
of 35.087 seconds in the qualifying rounds, he lagged behind De
Jonge in the semi-finals where both blasted to the line first in
their heats.
The absence of current world champion Piotr Siemenowski from
the final after he went out on Friday failed to boost the
confidence of either the Canadian engineer from the Atlantic
coastal city of Halifax or his newfound British rival, McKeever,
a trainee accountant from the southwestern English town of
Bradford on Avon.
"When one guy is missing, there's another to take his place
so there's nothing to take for granted," McKeever told reporters
after topping his semi-final two weeks before his 29th birthday.
PARTY ATMOSPHERE
On a blazing hot day with packed grandstands, the water was
fast and the athletes basked in the kind of party atmosphere and
spectator numbers that are pretty rare for the sport.
Both De Jonge and McKeever said the cheering spectators
added lustre and excitement to the event and hoped that the 200
metre sprint's debut along the length of the Dorney grandstands
would be a boost to the sport.
"It's very exciting for me to watch and (I) think everyone's
pretty excited," De Jonge said. "You can line up a whole crowd
for the whole race and see the entire thing."
In the men's canoe or C1, the single-bladed version of the
kayak in which competitors kneel in the boat rather than sit,
France's Mathieu Goubel will try to make amends for failing to
reach the 1,000-metre final.
"I put all my anger into this race," the 32-year-old
Frenchman from Boulogne-sur-mer told reporters after his
semi-final. "Now I have a chance to make things right."
In the women's K1 singles, home-crowd favourite Jess Walker
came second in her semi-final to qualify for a shot at the
medals on Saturday.
The 22-year-old Briton will be up against three-time Olympic
kayak champion and 2010 world champion Natasa Douchev-Janics
from Hungary. Walker failed to qualify for the final of the 500
in Beijing.
If Douchev-Janics wins on Saturday, she will push Hungary's
medal count to the top of the canoeing table, breaking a tie
with Germany.
"It's very good that I won, but I still have some spare for
the final," said the 30-year-old mother of one from Szeged,
Hungary, whose father Milan Janic won silver in kayaking at the
Los Angeles Olympics in 1984 and who is married to a bronze
medallist.
In the men's K2, three-time European champions Liam Heath
and Jon Schofield from Britain are in a tussle with Russian
rivals Alexander Dyachenko and Yury Postrigay.
"We gave the Russians too much at the start," Schofield told
reporters after coming second to them in the semi-finals on
Friday. "We need to rectify that tomorrow. We're in the final -
everything to play for."
