Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Men's canoe sprint kayak single 1000m semi-finals results.
The top qualifiers were Canada's Adam Van Koeverden with 3:28.209, Germany's Max Hoff with 3:29.294 and Norway's Eirik Veras Larsen with 3:29.547.
Results Table Semifinal 2 1. Max Hoff (Germany) 3 minutes 29.294 seconds Q 2. Aleh Yurenia (Belarus) 3:29.825 Q 3. Anders Gustafsson (Sweden) 3:31.149 Q 4. Francisco Cubelos Sanchez (Spain) 3:31.833 Q 5. Jorge Antonio Garcia (Cuba) 3:31.937 6. Murray Stewart (Australia) 3:32.975 7. Marko Tomicevic (Serbia) 3:43.589 8. Mohamed Ali Mrabet (Tunisia) 3:44.545
Semifinal 1 1. Adam van Koeverden (Canada) 3:28.209 Q 2. Eirik Veras Larsen (Norway) 3:29.547 Q 3. Rene Poulsen (Denmark) 3:30.247 Q 4. Tim Brabants (Britain) 3:30.769 Q 5. Miroslav Kirchev (Bulgaria) 3:30.818 6. Ben Fouhy (New Zealand) 3:32.572 7. Zhou Yubo (China) 3:36.163 8. Cyrille Carre (France) 3:38.981
Qualified for Next Round 1. Adam Van Koeverden (Canada) 3 minutes 28.209 seconds 2. Max Hoff (Germany) 3:29.294 3. Eirik Veras Larsen (Norway) 3:29.547 4. Aleh Yurenia (Belarus) 3:29.825 5. Rene Poulsen (Denmark) 3:30.247 6. Anders Gustafsson (Sweden) 3:31.149 7. Tim Brabants (Britain) 3:30.769 8. Francisco Cubelos Sanchez (Spain) 3:31.833
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.