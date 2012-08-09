Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
DORNEY, England Aug 9 Australia fired off the start to take victory in the men's K4 1,000 metre final on Thursday, beating the Hungarian favourites before a roaring crowd on Dorney Lake.
Hungary, who had been looking to add gold to the titles they won in 2004 and 2000, took the silver and the Czech Republic collected bronze.
The Australian crew fell back into their boat and punched the water in delight at their win.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Clare Fallon; For all the latest Olympic news go to here)
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.