DORNEY, England Aug 9 Australia fired off the start to take victory in the men's K4 1,000 metre final on Thursday, beating the Hungarian favourites before a roaring crowd on Dorney Lake.

Hungary, who had been looking to add gold to the titles they won in 2004 and 2000, took the silver and the Czech Republic collected bronze.

The Australian crew fell back into their boat and punched the water in delight at their win.

