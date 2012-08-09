LONDON, Aug 9 Australia won the Olympic gold medal in the men's canoe sprint K4 1000m at the 2012 London Games on Thursday.

Australia finished with a time of 2 minutes 55.085 seconds at Eton Dorney in London to claim its sixth gold medal of the games.

Hungary won the silver with a time of 2:55.699 and Czech Republic won the bronze with a time of 2:55.850.

Australia now have 27 medals at the games with Hungary collecting their 12th and Czech Republic collecting their seventh.

Results Table 1. Australia Tate Smith/David Smith/Murray Stewart/Jacob Clear 2 minutes 55.085 seconds 2. Hungary Zoltan Kammerer/David Toth/Tamas Kulifai/Daniel Paumann 2:55.699 3. Czech Republic Daniel Havel/Lukas Trefil/Josef Dostal/Jan Sterba 2:55.850

4. Germany Marcus Gross/Norman Broeckl/Tim Wieskoetter/Max Hoff 2:56.172 5. Denmark Kim Wraae Knudsen/Rene Poulsen/Emil Staer/Kasper Bleibach 2:56.542 6. Slovakia Peter Gelle/Martin Jankovec/Erik Vlcek/Juraj Tarr 2:56.771 7. Russia Ilya Medvedev/Anton Vasilev/Anton Ryahov/Oleg Zhestkov 2:57.375 8. Romania Traian Neagu/Toni Ioneticu/Vasile Stefan/Petrus Gavrila 2:58.223