Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON, Aug 9 Australia won the Olympic gold medal in the men's canoe sprint K4 1000m at the 2012 London Games on Thursday.
Australia finished with a time of 2 minutes 55.085 seconds at Eton Dorney in London to claim its sixth gold medal of the games.
Hungary won the silver with a time of 2:55.699 and Czech Republic won the bronze with a time of 2:55.850.
Australia now have 27 medals at the games with Hungary collecting their 12th and Czech Republic collecting their seventh.
Results Table 1. Australia Tate Smith/David Smith/Murray Stewart/Jacob Clear 2 minutes 55.085 seconds 2. Hungary Zoltan Kammerer/David Toth/Tamas Kulifai/Daniel Paumann 2:55.699 3. Czech Republic Daniel Havel/Lukas Trefil/Josef Dostal/Jan Sterba 2:55.850
4. Germany Marcus Gross/Norman Broeckl/Tim Wieskoetter/Max Hoff 2:56.172 5. Denmark Kim Wraae Knudsen/Rene Poulsen/Emil Staer/Kasper Bleibach 2:56.542 6. Slovakia Peter Gelle/Martin Jankovec/Erik Vlcek/Juraj Tarr 2:56.771 7. Russia Ilya Medvedev/Anton Vasilev/Anton Ryahov/Oleg Zhestkov 2:57.375 8. Romania Traian Neagu/Toni Ioneticu/Vasile Stefan/Petrus Gavrila 2:58.223
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.