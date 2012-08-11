LONDON, Aug 11 Britain's Ed McKeever won the Olympic gold medal in the men's canoe sprint k1 200m at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. McKeever finished with a time of 36.246 at Eton Dorney in London to claim Britain's 26th gold medal of the games. Spain's Saul Craviotto Rivero won the silver with a time of 36.540 and Canada's Mark De Jonge won the bronze with a time of 36.657. Britain now have 57 medals at the games with Spain collecting their 14th and Canada collecting their 18th. Results Table 1. Ed McKeever (Britain) 36.246 seconds 2. Saul Craviotto Rivero (Spain) 36.540 3. Mark de Jonge (Canada) 36.657 4. Maxime Beaumont (France) 36.688 5. Evgeny Salakhov (Russia) 36.825 6. Miklos Dudas (Hungary) 36.830 7. Marko Novakovic (Serbia) 37.094 8. Ronald Rauhe (Germany) 37.553