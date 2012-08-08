DORNEY, England Aug 8 Norway's Eirik Veras Larsen powered to victory in the men's kayak single 1,000 on Wednesday, racing through Canada's Adam van Koeverden in a thrilling finish to kick off the finals of the Olympic canoe regatta.

Van Koeverden, the face of the summer Games for Canada and the favourite for the title, powered off the start but faded in the final 300 metres. He had been seeking to make amends for his performance in Beijing when he finished eighth despite starting as the favourite.

Van Koeverden took the silver and Germany's Max Hoff the bronze. (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Matt Falloon; For all the latest Olympic news go to here)