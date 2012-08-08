DORNEY, England Aug 8 Norway's Eirik Veras
Larsen powered to victory in the men's kayak single 1,000 on
Wednesday, racing through Canada's Adam van Koeverden in a
thrilling finish to kick off the finals of the Olympic canoe
regatta.
Van Koeverden, the face of the summer Games for Canada and
the favourite for the title, powered off the start but faded in
the final 300 metres. He had been seeking to make amends for his
performance in Beijing when he finished eighth despite starting
as the favourite.
Van Koeverden took the silver and Germany's Max Hoff the
bronze.
