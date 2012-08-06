Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Men's canoe sprint k1 1000m heats results.
The top qualifiers were Canada's Adam Van Koeverden with 3 minutes 28.697 seconds, Denmark's Rene Poulsen with 3:30.284 and Sweden's Anders Gustafsson with 3:34.419.
Results Table Heat 3 1. Rene Poulsen (Denmark) 3 minutes 30.284 seconds Q 2. Max Hoff (Germany) 3:30.709 Q 3. Eirik Veras Larsen (Norway) 3:31.288 Q 4. Mohamed Ali Mrabet (Tunisia) 3:32.204 Q 5. Cyrille Carre (France) 3:32.705 Q 6. Murray Stewart (Australia) 3:32.768 Q 7. Marek Krajcovic (Slovakia) 3:39.649 Heat 2 1. Anders Gustafsson (Sweden) 3:34.419 Q 2. Ben Fouhy (New Zealand) 3:35.610 Q 3. Aleh Yurenia (Belarus) 3:36.012 Q 4. Zhou Yubo (China) 3:36.994 Q 5. Francisco Cubelos Sanchez (Spain) 3:37.791 Q 6. Ahmadreza Talebian (Iran) 3:39.504 7. Mostafa Mansour (Egypt) 4:09.651 Heat 1 1. Adam Van Koeverden (Canada) 3:28.697 Q 2. Marko Tomicevic (Serbia) 3:30.693 Q 3. Miroslav Kirchev (Bulgaria) 3:30.768 Q 4. Jorge Antonio Garcia (Cuba) 3:30.852 Q 5. Tim Brabants (Britain) 3:31.869 Q 6. Pavel Nikolaev (Russia) 3:35.466 7. Maximilian Benassi (Italy) 3:35.543 8. Joshua Utanga (Cook Islands) 4:32.064 Qualified for Next Round 1. Adam Van Koeverden (Canada) 3 minutes 28.697 seconds 2. Rene Poulsen (Denmark) 3:30.284 3. Anders Gustafsson (Sweden) 3:34.419 4. Marko Tomicevic (Serbia) 3:30.693 5. Max Hoff (Germany) 3:30.709 6. Ben Fouhy (New Zealand) 3:35.610 7. Miroslav Kirchev (Bulgaria) 3:30.768 8. Eirik Veras Larsen (Norway) 3:31.288 9. Aleh Yurenia (Belarus) 3:36.012 10. Jorge Antonio Garcia (Cuba) 3:30.852 11. Mohamed Ali Mrabet (Tunisia) 3:32.204 12. Zhou Yubo (China) 3:36.994 13. Tim Brabants (Britain) 3:31.869 14. Cyrille Carre (France) 3:32.705 15. Francisco Cubelos Sanchez (Spain) 3:37.791 16. Murray Stewart (Australia) 3:32.768
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.