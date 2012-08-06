Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Men's canoe sprint k2 1000m heats results. Results Table Heat 2 1. Rudolf Dombi/Roland Kokeny (Hungary) 3 minutes 11.393 seconds Q 2. Fernando Pimenta/Emanuel Silva (Portugal) 3:13.710
3. Markus Oscarsson/Henrik Nilsson (Sweden) 3:16.590
4. Darryl Fitzgerald/Steven Ferguson (New Zealand) 3:16.608
5. Kim Wraae Knudsen/Emil Star (Denmark) 3:17.020
6. Ilya Medvedev/Anton Ryahov (Russia) 3:21.086
Heat 1 1. Martin Hollstein/Andreas Ihle (Germany) 3:15.263 Q 2. David Smith/Ken Wallace (Australia) 3:19.073
3. Peter Gelle/Erik Vlcek (Slovakia) 3:19.571
4. Olivier Cauwenbergh/Laurens Pannecoucke (Belgium) 3:24.304
5. Alexey Dergunov/Yevgeniy Alexeyev (Kazakhstan) 3:32.176
6. Ryan Cochrane/Hugues Fournel (Canada) 3:55.748
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.