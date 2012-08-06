Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Women's canoe sprint kayak four 500m semi-finals results.
The top qualifiers were Poland with 1:30.338, Belarus with 1:30.883, Russia with 1:31.824, Britain with 1:32.550 and France with 1:33.303.
Results Table 1. Poland Marta Walczykiewicz/Aneta Konieczna/Karolina Naja/Beata Mikolajczyk 1 minute 30.338 seconds Q 2. Belarus Iryna Pamialova/Nadzeya Papok/Volha Khudzenka/Maryna Paltaran 1:30.883 Q 3. Russia Juliana Salakova/Vera Sobetova/Natalia Podolskaya/Yulia Kachalova 1:31.824 Q 4. Britain Jessica Walker/Rachel Cawthorn/Angela Hannah/Louisa Sawers 1:32.550 Q 5. France Marie Delattre/Joanne Mayer/Sarah Guyot/Gabrielle Tuleu
1:33.303 Q 6. Australia Rachel Lovell/Hannah Davis/Jo Brigden-Jones/Lyndsie Fogarty 1:33.671 7. Serbia Antonia Panda/Antonija Nadj/Renata Major-Kubik/Marta Tibor
1:33.823 8. China Yu Lamei/Li Zhangli/Ren Wenjun/Liu Haiping
1:34.004
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.