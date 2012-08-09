Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
DORNEY, England Aug 9 Hungary's Danuta Kozak powered through the field on Dorney Lake on Thursday to add the Olympic K1 500 title to her bulging international medal collection.
Kozak, who won gold on Wednesday in the K4, moved through the field to reel in Ukraine's Inna Osypenko-Radomska who was looking to defend her Beijing title.
South Africa's Bridgitte Hartley continued her sharp rise up the standings to take bronze.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Clare Fallon; For all the latest Olympic news go to here)
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.