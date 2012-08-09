DORNEY, England Aug 9 Germany fired off the start to win the women's K2 500 metres and deny their fierce rivals Hungary a third consecutive Olympic title in a thrilling sprint on Thursday.

Germany's Franziska Weber and Tina Dietze, who won silver in the K4 on Wednesday, powered away to take a half-length lead down the Dorney Lake course.

Hungary flagged in the latter stages but held on to take the silver and Poland claimed the bronze.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Clare Fallon)