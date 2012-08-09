LONDON, Aug 9 Hungary's Danuta Kozak won the Olympic gold medal in the women's canoe sprint K1 500m at the 2012 London Games on Thursday.

Kozak finished with a time of 1:51.456 at Eton Dorney in London to claim Hungary's seventh gold medal of the games.

Ukraine's Inna Osypenko-Radomska won the silver with a time of 1:52.685 and South Africa's Bridgitte Hartley won the bronze with a time of 1:52.923.

Hungary now have 13 medals at the games with Ukraine collecting their tenth and South Africa collecting their fifth.

Results Table: 1. Danuta Kozak (Hungary) 1 minute 51.456 seconds 2. Inna Osypenko-Radomska (Ukraine) 1:52.685 3. Bridgitte Hartley (South Africa) 1:52.923 4. Sofia Paldanius (Sweden) 1:53.197 5. Josefa Idem (Italy) 1:53.223 6. Rachel Cawthorn (Britain) 1:53.345 7. Henriette Hansen (Denmark) 1:54.110 8. Anne Rikala (Finland) 1:54.333