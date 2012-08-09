Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON, Aug 9 Hungary's Danuta Kozak won the Olympic gold medal in the women's canoe sprint K1 500m at the 2012 London Games on Thursday.
Kozak finished with a time of 1:51.456 at Eton Dorney in London to claim Hungary's seventh gold medal of the games.
Ukraine's Inna Osypenko-Radomska won the silver with a time of 1:52.685 and South Africa's Bridgitte Hartley won the bronze with a time of 1:52.923.
Hungary now have 13 medals at the games with Ukraine collecting their tenth and South Africa collecting their fifth.
Results Table: 1. Danuta Kozak (Hungary) 1 minute 51.456 seconds 2. Inna Osypenko-Radomska (Ukraine) 1:52.685 3. Bridgitte Hartley (South Africa) 1:52.923 4. Sofia Paldanius (Sweden) 1:53.197 5. Josefa Idem (Italy) 1:53.223 6. Rachel Cawthorn (Britain) 1:53.345 7. Henriette Hansen (Denmark) 1:54.110 8. Anne Rikala (Finland) 1:54.333
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.