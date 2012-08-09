Cycling-Perkins swaps Australia for Russia in Tokyo 2020 bid
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
LONDON, Aug 9 Germany won the Olympic gold medal in the women's canoe sprint K2 500m on Thursday.
Germany finished with a time of 1:42.213 at Eton Dorney to claim it's ninth gold medal of the games.
Results Table 1. Franziska Weber/Tina Dietze (Germany) 1 minute 42.213 seconds 2. Katalin Kovacs/Natasa Janics (Hungary) 1:43.278
3. Karolina Naja/Beata Mikolajczyk (Poland) 1:44.000
4. Wu Yanan/Zhou Yu (China) 1:44.136
5. Yvonne Schuring/Victoria Schwarz (Austria) 1:44.785
6. Joana Vasconcelos/Beatriz Gomes (Portugal) 1:44.924
7. Lisa Carrington/Erin Taylor (New Zealand) 1:46.290
8. Nikolina Moldovan/Olivera Moldovan (Serbia) 1:48.941
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 Mathieu Faivre anchored France to nations' team gold on Tuesday and their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.