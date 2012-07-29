By Martyn Herman
WALTHAM CROSS, England, July 29
came under fire on the first day of action at the Olympic canoe
slalom on Sunday as Slovakia's Michal Martikan's hopes of a
record fifth Olympic medal were almost sunk.
Martikan, winner of the canoe single C1 gold in Atlanta in
1996 and again in Beijing, conceded a 50-second penalty in the
first of his two runs down the Lee Valley White Water course.
The 33-year-old responded with a faultless second attempt,
however, to top the time charts going into Tuesday's semi-finals
featuring the top 12 qualifiers.
"The first run I did a couple of mistakes on the upstreams
and a big one on the 12th gate that cost me 50 seconds,"
Martikan, a household name in Slovakia after winning his
country's first ever Olympic gold medal, told reporters at the
state-of-the-art complex 15kms north of Stratford.
"The second run was more under control and I'm happy to win
today but I need to focus on the semi-finals.
"I think the course was fair but Gate 12 was a silly gate to
understand."
The 300 metre stretch of foaming water contains 25 gates,
with red ones taken upstream.
Touching one earns a two-second penalty, while missing one
altogether incurs a 50-second punishment. Luckily as the two
legs are not cumulative, Martikan's mistake was not too serious.
Great rival Tony Estanguet of France, who beat Martikan to
gold in 2000 and 2004 but missed the final last time in Beijing,
scribbled a diagram of Gate 12 to explain to reporters in the
mixed zone why it had caused problems all day.
He said if the water was "against you" it was almost
impossible to get through, particularly for right-handed
paddlers.
"I think it's a strange course," he said after finishing
seventh of the 12 qualifiers, just behind British hope David
Florence, the silver medallist in Beijing who also come to grief
on his first run at the same spot.
"It's hard to understand why they put this kind of gate
because it's not really good," he said.
"Depending on the water you had sometimes it was possible to
go and other times it was impossible. I have some problems to
understand the objective of the designer."
The gates will be re-set for Tuesday's semi-finals but
Thomas Schmidt, the course technical officer, warned it would be
even harder then with new gate positions.
"In the end it turned out better than I expected because
there were some problems in the demo runs and we made a few
changes," he told Reuters.
"First of all the course should be fair so that they can
perform at their best level. Our approach was to have a good
start so they can get their rhythm but the main attrcations
should be in the middle section where the biggest crowds were.
"We wanted the biggest drops there and soemthing
spectacular. But I think the balance was good."
Asked if he would toughen it up for Tuesday, Schmidt said
mischieviously: "It's supposed to be harder in the semis. We
will make it a little bit ticky, other trickier things."
Favourite for the men's kayak single K1, Slovakia's Peter
Kauzer, qualified for the semi-finals but could only set the
ninth fastest time. Spain's Samuel Hernanz was quickest.
