WALTHAM CROSS, England, July 29 Course setters came under fire on the first day of action at the Olympic canoe slalom on Sunday as Slovakia's Michal Martikan's hopes of a record fifth Olympic medal were almost sunk.

Martikan, winner of the canoe single C1 gold in Atlanta in 1996 and again in Beijing, conceded a 50-second penalty in the first of his two runs down the Lee Valley White Water course.

The 33-year-old responded with a faultless second attempt, however, to top the time charts going into Tuesday's semi-finals featuring the top 12 qualifiers.

"The first run I did a couple of mistakes on the upstreams and a big one on the 12th gate that cost me 50 seconds," Martikan, a household name in Slovakia after winning his country's first ever Olympic gold medal, told reporters at the state-of-the-art complex 15kms north of Stratford.

"The second run was more under control and I'm happy to win today but I need to focus on the semi-finals.

"I think the course was fair but Gate 12 was a silly gate to understand."

The 300 metre stretch of foaming water contains 25 gates, with red ones taken upstream.

Touching one earns a two-second penalty, while missing one altogether incurs a 50-second punishment. Luckily as the two legs are not cumulative, Martikan's mistake was not too serious.

Great rival Tony Estanguet of France, who beat Martikan to gold in 2000 and 2004 but missed the final last time in Beijing, scribbled a diagram of Gate 12 to explain to reporters in the mixed zone why it had caused problems all day.

He said if the water was "against you" it was almost impossible to get through, particularly for right-handed paddlers.

"I think it's a strange course," he said after finishing seventh of the 12 qualifiers, just behind British hope David Florence, the silver medallist in Beijing who also come to grief on his first run at the same spot.

"It's hard to understand why they put this kind of gate because it's not really good," he said.

"Depending on the water you had sometimes it was possible to go and other times it was impossible. I have some problems to understand the objective of the designer."

The gates will be re-set for Tuesday's semi-finals but Thomas Schmidt, the course technical officer, warned it would be even harder then with new gate positions.

"In the end it turned out better than I expected because there were some problems in the demo runs and we made a few changes," he told Reuters.

"First of all the course should be fair so that they can perform at their best level. Our approach was to have a good start so they can get their rhythm but the main attrcations should be in the middle section where the biggest crowds were.

"We wanted the biggest drops there and soemthing spectacular. But I think the balance was good."

Asked if he would toughen it up for Tuesday, Schmidt said mischieviously: "It's supposed to be harder in the semis. We will make it a little bit ticky, other trickier things."

Favourite for the men's kayak single K1, Slovakia's Peter Kauzer, qualified for the semi-finals but could only set the ninth fastest time. Spain's Samuel Hernanz was quickest. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)