By Martyn Herman
| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 Britain's wait for a first gold
medal at the London Olympics continued on Tuesday as world
number one canoe slalomist David Florence had his hopes washed
away on the Lee Valley white water course.
The Scot, a silver medallist in Beijing four years ago,
failed to finish in the top eight of the C1 semi-final and was
eliminated.
He started well down the 300m river of churning water but
midway down the course he momentarily lost control of his canoe
and conceded a two-second time penalty when he brushed against
one of the suspended green poles.
More time slipped away on the lower section and despite huge
roars for the 12,000 crowd he crossed the line in 106.16 seconds
which was only good enough for 10th place.
"This is the race I wanted to perform at for the past four
years and I failed to do so," a soggy Florence told reporters.
"It would be easy to make the excuse of the pressure of the
home crowd but the fact is canoe slalom is up and down."
Germany's Sideris Tasiadis was quickest of the eight to
qualify for the final with Slovakia's Michal Martikan and
France's Tony Estanguet, who have shared the gold medal over the
last four Olympics, safely through.
Britain's medal haul has so far been disappointing at the
Games, with no golds, although rowing and track cycling are
expected to give home fans a lift.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)