WALTHAM CROSS, England, July 30 Three-times
Olympic champions Peter and Pavol Hochschorner produced another
demonstration of near-perfect paddling to reach the semi-finals
of the canoe double competition on Monday.
The Slovakians twins, who have taken gold at every Olympics
since Sydney in 2000, produced the second-fastest time of the
day down the 300 metres course, negotiating the 22 gates with
ease while others flailed around in the foam.
French duo Gauthier Klauss and Matthieu Peche surprisingly
topped the timing charts, carving down the treacherous man-made
river in a total time of 96.98 seconds which included a
two-second penalty for contacting a gate.
There were few empty seats in the 12,000-capacity complex in
the Lee Valley, the enthusiastic home crowds had plenty to cheer
as Tim Baillie and Etienne Stott finished fourth of the 10
qualifiers for Thursday's semi-final.
Spain's Maialen Chourraut also threatened to break the
Slovakian domination of the event when she qualified in first
place in the women's kayak (K1).
She edged out Britain's Lizzie Neave while the favourite,
Slovakia's Jana Dukatova, who beat twice Olympic champion Elena
Kaliska for her spot on the team, could manage only sixth.
Czech Stepanka Hilgertova, in her sixth Olympics at the age
of 44, proved she was still a threat when the former champion
made it to the semis in fifth, just behind Australian upstart
Jessica Fox who recovered from a first-leg capsize.
Fox's mother, Myriam, battled with Hilgertova in the 1996
Atlanta Games when the Czech won gold.
Peter, the taller of the Hochschorner twins, said the beauty
of paddling with his brother for so many years was that they
just naturally clicked into gear.
"We have never raced with anyone else, so we have built up
our own communication," he told reporters.
"Most of the time we are just synchronised."
The overwhelming response to the brand new facility on the
fringes of London has been positive, with paddlers saying the
crowds are as good as they have ever seen.
With the most daring moves taking place in front of the
packed temporary stands, the atmosphere was superb throughout a
second day of thrilling action.
"There's always a massive cheer when they mention your name
but you've just got to put your mind on the task and get that
boat into the right place, and from there you are just trying to
go as fast as you can," said Briton Stott.
"It certainly helps to know the river, but at the end of the
day it comes down to doing those runs. You can see a top-class
field like this, anyone can get something if they want it."
Compatriot Neave, who also looks capable of a podium finish,
agreed the crowds had been fantastic.
"I'm so excited, the atmosphere is amazing and it is so
different to what we are used to," she told reporters.
"You sit in the start pool and everyone keeps cheering and
clapping, it's amazing."
The biggest casualties of the day were Beijing bronze
medallists Dmitry Larionov and Mikhail Kuznetsov who suffered a
50-second time penalty in their second run to crash out.
Slovakia's Michal Martikan will attempt to win his third
Olympic gold medal when the men's canoe single reaches its
conclusion on Tuesday.
