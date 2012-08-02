(Adds detail, quotes)
By Martyn Herman
WALTHAM CROSS, England Aug 2 British paddlers
Tim Baillie and Etienne Stott broke the Hochschorner twins'
stranglehold of the men's canoe slalom double when they powered
to Olympic gold ahead of the Slovakians on Thursday.
Baillie and Stott, who have spent most of the last year
living five minutes from the Lee Valley White Water Centre, beat
fellow Briton's David Florence and Richard Hounslow by 0.36
seconds as a crowd of 12,000 went wild.
Twins Pavol and Peter Hochschorner, who had won gold in the
C2 race at the last three Olympics, had to settle for the bronze
behind Florence and Hounslow which meant canoeing powerhouse
Slovakia ended the canoe slalom competition without a gold medal
for the first time.
"It's stranger than a dream to be honest," Stott told
reporters after the medal ceremony that marked Britain's first
ever Olympic gold medal in canoe slalom.
"I don't think it could have gone any more perfectly for our
sport today to have two British crews on the podium."
After several days of home disappointments in the single
disciplines in which Hounslow and Florence failed to reach the
final of the K1 and C1 respectively, the competition ended on a
real high with a British battle royale for gold.
Slowest of the six qualifiers from the semi-final, Etienne
and Stott were first down the swirling rapids in the final.
All the painstaking months of training on the course then
came together as they steered their sleek white canoe through
foaming water and 23 treacherous gates to set a time of 106.41
seconds - a mark that proved unbeatable.
There was an intake of breath from the crowd as the
Hochschorners, virtually unbeatable in the sport for years,
began their run.
However, a two-second penalty cost them and when they could
only go second fastest, Britain knew they had a gold medal even
before Florence and Hounslow's final run.
That pair were leading on the split times but in a desperate
last paddle across the line, gold slipped away.
"We lost it on the final paddle to the line to be honest,"
silver winner Hounslow told reporters. "But at least got to
stand on the podium and hear the British national anthem."
Britain did not even have a canoe double team in Beijing,
where Florence was a silver medallist in the singles.
The two crews said they had driven each other on in the
years building up to the London Olympics.
"It's worthy these guys joined us on the podium," said
Stott. "It was because of them we were able to put the final
piece of the jigsaw together.
"Without the mental strength we have developed we couldn't
have performed today."
Pavol Hochschorner said he was happy with a bronze after
admitting the pair had not been at their best.
"We have dominated but we can't win forever," he said.
