WALTHAM CROSS, England Aug 1 The contrast
between Olympics winners and losers was graphically illustrated
at the canoe slalom venue on Wednesday.
As kayak single gold medal winner Daniele Molmenti's smile
lit up the mixed zone where reporters interview the athletes,
distraught French rival Etienne Daille burst into tears.
The 22-year-old led the World Cup standings coming into
London but despite being tipped for a medal he could manage only
seventh at the Lee Valley White Water Centre.
Nothing opens doors to extra funding and sponsorship more
than an Olympic medal, and media student Daille now fears he may
struggle to stay afloat financially.
"I'm really worried, I'm just scared for the future of my
sporting career," he told Reuters. "I just hope I'll be able to
find enough financing to go on."
While Italian Molmenti said he might go out and buy himself
a new Ducati motorcycle to celebrate his gold, Daille was left
to fret about the financial burden of a sport that involves lots
of travel and expensive kit.
"I'm just a student you know and before the Olympics, my
club and local authorities were helping me because I don't have
any private sponsors," he said.
"I'm a studying sport (media) and now I'm afraid that my
performance today will not allow me to go on."
His hopes faded when he touched a gate early in his run and
he admitted he had not performed as he wanted.
"This was my first appearance at the Olympics and I'm deeply
disappointed because I was aiming for a podium," he said.
"This is the worst final I've done this season. I'm the
current leader of the World Cup and I should have been in a
situation to get a medal."
"I took too many risks. Maybe I was too much under
pressure."
