WALTHAM ABBEY, England Aug 2 What began with a
mouthful of water ended on Thursday with a silver medal around
her neck for teenage Australian paddler Jessica Fox at the
London Olympics.
The 18-year-old canoe slalomist capsized in her first run in
Monday's qualification runs for the women's kayak single event
but she recovered in superb fashion to reach the final where at
one stage an unlikely gold medal looked on the cards.
Fox, the daughter of former multiple world champion and
British Olympian Richard Fox and Myriam Fox (formerly Jerusalmi)
who was a bronze medallist in kayak at the Atlanta Games in
1996, led for most of the final before France's Emilie Fer went
quicker.
Despite it not being the most sought-after colour, Fox could
not take her eyes off her medal.
"It's the most beautiful thing I've ever seen," she told
reporters after being hugged by her parents and cheered by many
fans wearing the Aussie flags and shirts.
"My goal was to make the final so at the start I was like,
just give it everything.
"I put down quite a good run but there were a couple of
mistakes, but all in all it was a fast time. Then there was just
the wait at the finish, I was so nervous."
"No matter what the result to perform like that at an
Olympic final is something I was proud of."
There was a familiar face among the starters in the form of
Czech 44-year-old Stepanka Hilgertova, the gold medallist from
Atlanta when Fox's French mother made the podium.
This time the Fox family got the better of Hilgertova, who
first came into contact with Jessica as a baby.
"My mum won bronze in Atlanta and now here I am winning
silver, it's an amazing thing to share," she said.
"Stepanka congratulated me and said 'Well done - it was a
great race'. She is in her sixth Olympic Games, which is an
amazing achievement."
Fox, who was born in Marseilles but moved to the canoeing
heartland of Penrith in New South Wales in 1998 when her father
became coach of the Australian team, said she and her mother now
had bragging rights over dad.
"Someone said to my father the other day that at this rate
he might be the only person in the family with no Olympic
medal," she said.
"My sister is still to come, so we'll have to see."
